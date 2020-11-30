NBC 26 weather forecast
Tonight will still be blustery with lows in the upper-teens to lower 20s.
Tuesday will still be on the blustery side, but we'll have plenty of sun.
Temperatures won't be quite as cold either with highs in the upper-30s.
Tuesday night will be dry and quiet with a little wind and lows around 20°.
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday will also have plenty of sun with mild temperatures in the 40s.
Things look dry right into the weekend.