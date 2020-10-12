Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility".

December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World AIDS Day World AIDS Day

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream [Video]

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Sudarsan Pattnaik Sudarsan Pattnaik Indian sand artist

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona [Video]

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to soldiers on Diwali [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to soldiers on Diwali

The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha. He created the sand art on occasion of Diwali. Pattnaik dedicates his sand sculpture to brave soldiers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Odisha Odisha State in eastern India

Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar [Video]

Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar

Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers Union held demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws. They held protest in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on November 26. On the other side, bus services are affected and markets are also closed in Kerala's Kochi on November 26. Markets are closed as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

Puri Puri City in Odisha, India

Puri's Golden Beach gets 'Blue Flag' tag [Video]

Puri's Golden Beach gets 'Blue Flag' tag

The golden beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' tag. A place has to meet the criteria set by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark to receive the Blue Flag certification. To mark the occasion, artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a gigantic sand art.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John will appear live on TikTok to mark World AIDS Day [Video]

Sir Elton John will appear live on TikTok to mark World AIDS Day

Sir Elton John will appear live on TikTok to mark World AIDS Day

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
World Pancreatic Cancer Day [Video]

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:18Published
World Television day 2020: Top news channels that the world watches | Oneindia News [Video]

World Television day 2020: Top news channels that the world watches | Oneindia News

On World Television Day 2020, we list the top 10 news channels that are viewed globally. In a digital age, even as these channels make forays into the online landscape, their TV broadcasts are still..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published