Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates giant 3D 'mask with Santa Claus' sand art

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made an effort to create awareness about COVID-19.

He made the world's biggest 'mask with Santa Claus' on 3D sand art.

This sand art is 120-ft-long and 50-ft-width and has created on 6,000 sq ft area to create awareness on COVID-19 at Puri beach.


