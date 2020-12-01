11pm Cameron Supreme Court 11302020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Governor Andy Beshear's temporary ban on in-person classes.

Asking the u.s. supreme court.... to stop governor andy beshear's temporary ban on in-person classes.

cameron filed an emergency application with the u.s. supreme court today... the move comes, just one day after a three-judge panel sided against him...in his lawsuit to keep religious schools open.

A portion of governor beshear's november 18 order, closing all schools in the state, for a short time, including religous schols, was struck down by a u.s. district court judge last week..

But the govenor's office appealed..

And the order was upheld with a circuit court ruling yesterday.

