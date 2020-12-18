11pm US Supreme Court 12172020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Governor Andy Beshear and his order closing in-person classes for private and public schools

Beshear's order expires this week... and a ruling against the state "would have little practical effect."

Last month, danville christian academy, and attorney general daniel cameron filed a federal lawsuit against the order..

An appeals court sided with the governor..

And cameron took the case, to the u-s