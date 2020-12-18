Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11pm US Supreme Court 12172020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11pm US Supreme Court 12172020

11pm US Supreme Court 12172020

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Governor Andy Beshear and his order closing in-person classes for private and public schools

Has ruled in favor of governor andy beshear, and his order closing in- person classes for private and public schools.

L3: abc 36 news white u.s. supreme court declines to block beshear's order ..

School order expires thi ... according to the court..

Beshear's order expires this week... and a ruling against the state "would have little practical effect."

Last month, danville christian academy, and attorney general daniel cameron filed a federal lawsuit against the order..

An appeals court sided with the governor..

And cameron took the case, to the u-s




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India: Supreme Court To Examine Demand To Ban Confession

India: Supreme Court To Examine Demand To Ban Confession By Saji Thomas India's top court has agreed to examine a demand to ban the practice of confessing...
Eurasia Review - Published

Coronavirus Vaccine Provided to US Supreme Court

The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine.That...
Newsmax - Published

United States: International Arbitration Update: Supreme Court Asked To Resolve Circuit Split Over Discovery In Aid Of Private Commercial Arbitration Seated Outside The United States - Morrison & Foerster LLP

On December 7, 2020, Servotronics, Inc. filed a petition for writ of certiorari asking the United...
Mondaq - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20 [Video]

Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20

The US Supreme Court declined to block Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public schools

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Supreme Court Governor Beshear [Video]

Supreme Court Governor Beshear

The US Supreme Court declined to block Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public schools

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
MS Supreme Court hands Reeves victory [Video]

MS Supreme Court hands Reeves victory

Mississippi’s Supreme Court overturned a lower courts ruling against Governor Reeves about who has control over the state budget.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished