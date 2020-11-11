Local elections offices continue recount while preparing for runoff

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Voters have one week to register for the January 5 runoff election.

Once approved.

C1 3 b13 nbc's tom costello has the latest.

Moderna's challenge: moving millions of middle georgia elections offices say... they are still recounting ballots for the presidential election as they prepare for the upcoming runoff.

The runoff election is january 5th.

And the process to request an absentee ballot is already underway.

We spoke with the macon-bibb county board of elections about how its preparing.

Election officials say they want people to trust that their votes are secure... no matter how they vote.

Mike kaplan/ chairman macon-bibb county board of elections "we're doing everything we can here in macon bibb to make sure it's very wide open, very, i want everybody to feel good about c1 3 b13 what we're doing here.it's difficult with the pandemic but we're trying our best."

Kaplan says in macon-bibb ... 13-thousand absentee ballots automatically went out to