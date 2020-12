Hundreds of president Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30.



Related videos from verified sources Despite Arizona officially certifying results for Biden, Trump supporters gather in protest in Phoenix



Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix, Arizona where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 8 hours ago Trump supporters protest in Arizona



Supporters of Donald Trump have gathered at the state capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, to protest over the results of the US election. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:38 Published 3 weeks ago Trump supporters chant outside counting centre



In Arizona, one of the closely contested states in the too-close-to-call race between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump supporters carried pro-Trump flags and banners as they chanted.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago