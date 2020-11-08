Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.
“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
On auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Chandigarh-based bakery baked massive 550-kg cake. 40-foot-long cake was offered to people at a gurdwara to celebrate birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru. "This cake measures 40 feet and it weighs 550 kg. Last year also on 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev we baked the cake, this year we decided to do it once again," said owner of National Bakers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added. PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple has been lit in colourful lights on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The reflection of the glittering temple fell on the 'Sarovar', the sacred pond and fireworks went up in the air this evening. A large chunk of devotees visited the Golden Temple to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The temple glowed with illuminated candles and earthen lamps (Diya). The entire Golden Temple complex is decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. The glittering fireworks covered the sky.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
Reacting to the ongoing farmers protest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 29 said that the central government is treating farmers like terrorists. "The way farmers have been stopped from entering Delhi, it looks like as if they don't belong to this country. They have been treated like terrorists. Since they are Sikh and have come from Punjab and Haryana, they are being called Khalistani. It is insult to farmers," said Raut.
As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.
