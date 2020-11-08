Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary.

The duo thanked Sikhs for opening Gurudwaras, serving meals to those in need amid pandemic.

Earlier, Harris took to Twitter to wish 'Sikh friends' across the US and around the world on the occasion.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Nanak's birth anniversary.

Trudeau said Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary was an important day for Sikh Canadians.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world.

Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru.

Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.