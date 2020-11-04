We'll always stand to protect country from coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan: BSF DG

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01.

The chief guest of the event, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai felicitated the BSF personnel.

DG of BSF, Rakesh Asthana said, "I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country.

The BSF constituted with 25 battalions, is 192 battalions strong today.

BSF is also working to find technical solutions to counter drone infiltrations on the western border.

He further said, "We want to assure the country that our men will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, which we see have risen in the recent past." He then added, "On 20 June 2020, in the Kathua sector in Jammu, the BSF had intercepted a drone with a huge payload of weapons and ammunition."