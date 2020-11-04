Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote

Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its facility in North Wales, thePrime Minister said England’s lockdown had got the disease under control withthe R number – a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading – below 1.
He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.
Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the..