Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with Cabinet ministers ahead ofTuesday’s vote in the Commons on the proposed post-lockdown changes, with aresult due in the evening.

The Government is expected to win the vote on thenew rules – which are due to come into effect the following day – after Laboursaid it would abstain.


Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its facility in North Wales, thePrime Minister said England’s lockdown had got the disease under control withthe R number – a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading – below 1.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths. He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the..

Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering..

MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be..

