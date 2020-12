British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday.



Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it haspulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have “regretfully”decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “forall or parts of the business”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970

FRP Advisory British firm specialising in corporate restructuring