Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wolverines tear open Christmas treats

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Wolverines tear open Christmas treats

Wolverines tear open Christmas treats

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo treated their resident wolverine pack to a morning offestive fun.

Staff at the UK’s largest zoo sneaked into the wolverines'woodland home before they woke up and decorated it with giant Christmas-themedpinatas.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

UK: COVID testing of college students underway before holidays [Video]

UK: COVID testing of college students underway before holidays

Tested en masse before the Christmas break, universities across the UK take unprecedented coronavirus measures as students return home to their families.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

'90 Day Fiance' Star Jon Walters Dyes Beard, Going Full Santa for Holiday Gig

 Times are tough for "90 Day Fiancé" star Jon Walters ... so he's making extra Christmas cash as Santa Claus. Check out Jon's brand-new look for his Santa side..
TMZ.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Wolverine Wolverine Species of the family Mustelidae


Whipsnade Zoo Whipsnade Zoo