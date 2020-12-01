Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Georgia Runoff GOP Drama
President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the upcoming elections.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia.
"We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said
"And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a..