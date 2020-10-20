Global  
 

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:50s - Published
VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA SQUAD HOLDING TRAINING SESSION AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FERENCVAROS, FC BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN AND FORWARD FRANCISCO TRINCAO SPEAKING AT NEWS


Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

 Barcelona on Sunday followed the advice of coach Ronald Koeman and paid tribute to their former player Diego Maradona with an emphatic return to form in La Liga..
WorldNews

Messi pays Maradona tribute after scoring in Barcelona win

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
BBC News
Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna [Video]

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he hopes Lionel Messi is well rested and ready ahead of Osasuna clash.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:36Published
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi [Video]

Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION, SOUNDBITES FROM BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ON WHY HE IS RESTING LIONEL MESSI AND

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:00Published
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:39Published

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros: Alvaro Morata's late winner sends hosts through

 Alvaro Morata's late winner helps Juventus overcome a scare against Ferencvaros to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.
BBC News
Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros [Video]

Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus train ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51Published

Tete: Shakhtar Donetsk youngster who tore apart Real Madrid

 After helping Shakhtar Donetsk to a stunning Champions League win at Real Madrid in October, Brazilian 20-year-old Tete tells BBC Sport he is eyeing more of the..
BBC News
Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Liverpool is hoping to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League bybeating Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency [Video]

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:12Published

Messi absent again for Barcelona´s Ferencvaros trip

Lionel Messi will miss a second successive Champions League match after Ronald Koeman took the...
SoccerNews.com - Published

News24.com | Messi rested for Barca trip to Hungary

Lionel Messi will be given a timely rest by coach Ronald Koeman as Barcelona travel to Hungary for a...
News24 - Published