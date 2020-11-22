North Indian bakery celebrate Sikh festival with huge 550-kilogram cake
A bakery in north India's Chandigarh celebrated the Sikh festival of Guru Nanak Gurpurab by making a massive 550-kilogram cake.
Chefs prepare early with traditional Christmas cake mixing ceremony in Tamil NaduIndian chefs gathered for a traditional Christmas cake mixing ceremony a month ahead of the festival day itself.
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of USIndian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath..
Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath puja in New JerseyIndian-Americans gathered at bank of Lake Manalapan in New Jersey to celebrate the festival of Chhath. The four-day long hindu festival, Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on November 18. The..