Utica church announces positive COVID test for priest

Because of the positive test, the church announced several changes to their weekly schedule.

Utica has tested positive for covid in response.... the church has canceled morning mass for two weeks.

Father cesta tested positive yesterday.

The church's website states he's feeling okay and doesn't have any major symptoms. he has to quarantine for two weeks and monitor any symptoms. morning mass has been canceled through next friday, december 11th.

Weekend masses will continue.

Anyone who was in contact with him or attended any mass this weekend should monitor their health and any symptoms for 14 days.

The parish is reaching out to parishoners.

