Former rugby player to run seven marathons in seven days

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Former Leeds Rhino player, Kevin Sinfield, is running seven marathons over seven days for his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow.

It is to raise money for the 38-year-old who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby is aiming to raise £77,777 in support of both Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The number seven was most associated with Burrow throughout his playing career.

Report by Thomasl.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Sinfield Kevin Sinfield


Rob Burrow Rob Burrow


Motor neuron disease Motor neuron disease Group of neurological disorders affecting motor neurons


Leeds Rhinos Leeds Rhinos English professional rugby league football club


Motor Neurone Disease Association Motor Neurone Disease Association


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

