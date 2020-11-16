Top 10 Celebs You Forgot Were in Christmas Movies

Our countdown includes "The Holiday," "Last Holiday," "Deck the Halls," and more!



Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Hilarious Jim Carrey Moments



This rubber faced comedian has had some seriously funny moments throughout his career! For this list, we’ll be looking at movie scenes or skits that feature Jim Carrey at his comedic best. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:38 Published 2 days ago Top 20 Movie Sequels That Were Better Than The Original



Second time was the charm for these movie franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the second entries of various franchises that surpassed their original films in quality. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:39 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Comedy Movies You Forgot Were Awesome



These comedies need a rewatch. For this list, we’re looking at comedies that were overshadowed during their original release, but are hilarious in hindsight. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:46 Published 2 weeks ago