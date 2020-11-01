Global  
 

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:57s - Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.


Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

PSG's defense shaken again as leader draws with Bordeaux 2-2

 PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain again dropped points when it was held by Bordeaux to 2-2 as winger Hatem Ben Arfa caused problems against..
WorldNews
PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:52Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian football manager

Players need diversity training - Man Utd boss Solskjaer

 Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
BBC News
Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

Cavani to be investigated by the FA over social media post

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:02Published

England call up Manchester United's Abbie McManus to training camp

 Manchester United defender Abbie McManus joins England's training camp at St George's Park.
BBC News

Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer

FA to investigate Edinson Cavani social media post

 The Football Association will look into a social media post made by Edinson Cavani that could land the Uruguayan in hot water. The striker inspired Manchester..
WorldNews

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward's Instagram post to be looked into by FA

 Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani deletes a social media post which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.
BBC News

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
Find Out Where Millions of Dollars Worth of Old Money Go to Die Each Year

The United States Treasury says they redeem more than $30 million worth of damaged cash every year. Here’s what happens to all that money.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:00Published
Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. The Telegraph said thatthe 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United andEngland great’s condition to be reported. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published