'The Disney Holiday Singalong': The Best Moments of the Show | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:23s - Published 10 minutes ago 'The Disney Holiday Singalong': The Best Moments of the Show | Billboard News The hourlong special included performances by music's biggest stars, from this week's Hot 100 chart-toppers BTS to Katy Perry to P!nk and many more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend