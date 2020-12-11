WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/10/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 weeks ago

Show open show open show open it's a lagging indicator but after we see high case numbers---we typically see increased hospitalizations.

And the state is now seeing record numbers of covid- 19 patients entering the hospitals statewide.

As courtney ann jackson, full hospitals impacts more than just covid patients.

This tweet from the state health officer dr. thomas dobbs states that 26 hospitals in the state are on diversion for critically ill patients.

"that's about a quarter of our hospitals that normally would be able to treat patients for acute medical surgical conditions but now they're not able to do that.

They're not able to accept those transfers."

Despite mentions from health leaders and the governor recently that the icu usage seemed down-that too is up and surpassing the levels of the summer surge.

For both covid and non-covid patients.

That's something that smaller hospitals like south sunflower county hospital are seeing.

"in our hospital, our most critical patients are actually non-covid patients.

And we're having a difficult time transferring those patients out because all the beds are full in the state.

We have transferred to north mississippi, south mississippi, to jackson and out of state also.

Tennessee, arkansas, they've been good to work with us also."

They're feeling those effects within the hospital.

"if we can keep them in the er and transfer faster, we prefer to do that rather than admit to the hospital.

It might be several days before we can get them transferred out."

Meanwhile the governor noting that all hospitals must reserve 10 percent capacity for covid patients and threatening to again shutdown elective procedures.

"if things get worse and our hospital capacity becomes even more of an issue&this is the first place i'm going to tighten."

The hospital association's response?

"to tighten the controls on hospitals& we don't have socialized medicine but that seems like the government telling hospitals now what they're going to do when they've already done everything they can and they are under a duty and obligation as physicians to treat patients.

Breaking news stinger goes here first responders are working an accident involving three vehicles on the natchez trace parkway just north of the west jackson street overpass in tupelo.

There is at least one fatality.

Both lanes of the natchez trace parkway are closed to traffic in that area.

We're going to have more information on this situation at it becomes available.

First look stinger while we're not expecting a complete washout this weekend, you will have to dodge some showers if you plan to be out.

Fortunately, no severe weather is expected.

Thursday night: skies will remain mostly clear for the most part tonight with a few clouds moving in early friday morning.

It'll be another chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and a light southeasterly wind.

Friday: aside from a few peeks of sun in the morning, most of friday will end up cloudy.

An isolated shower is possible after 3 pm, but the majority of the rain will hold off until saturday morning.

Highs will be in the mid 60s with a southerly wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: many of us will wake up to rain showers and perhaps a bit of thunder early saturday morning.

However, we don't expect this system to produce severe weather.

Rainfall amounts will be between 0.5" and 1" area wide.

Rain will exit for the most part by lunchtime saturday, leaving us dry for the new at 9 stinger goes here the city of macon has reinstated a curfew in response the covid-19 pandemic.

The board of alderman passed an ordinance that sets a curfew from 11pm to 5pm.

It begins tonight.

City leaders first put a curfew in place in april, but lifted it in june.

The current curfew is in place until further notice and applies to everyone except those traveling for essential purposes.

Crime stoppers of northeast mississippi and the tupelo police department need your help finding a missing man.

Police say gary george davidson was last seen in late october in the ballard park area.

If you have any information on where davidson might be, call crime stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

Highs will be in the mid 60s with temperatures dropping in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: clouds will linger through the day on sunday with another round of showers possible sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Monday-thursday: showers will linger through early morning monday, but most of monday will be dry with clouds slowly exiting by the evening.

Tuesday looks dry and partly cloudy but more rain is possible through the day on wednesday.

Temperatures will remain cool next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

Jessica weller joins us once again for part three.

Take a look.

No script billboard attached 121020-intro there may be a chill in the air.

But as bobbie burgess explains, all the better to sample cold weather wines.

Here's bobbie with uncorked.

121020-pkg bobbie burgess: welcome back to uncorked, everyone.

I'm your host, bobbie, and today i'm here with my friend, adam birmingham, and he's actually from lansing, michigan.

He works at bridge street social.

Of course, the weather's getting colder outside and it's becoming fire season in mississippi, so i decided to get with the man who would know way more about colder weather on the best red wines to pair with the cooling season.

Adam birmingham: well, i appreciate you having me come down.

It's fun to come down and do these, and i suppose, yeah, if you're going to outsource the cold weather, talk to somebody where it snows.

Bobbie burgess: yes, because i don't like snow.

I touch it and i'm ready to go inside.

We both picked a wine, and i'll start with my wine.

It is actually going to be from santa barbara, california, which everyone at this point knows i love santa barbara.

I picked one of my favorite producers.

This is going to be the santa rita hills syrah from melville.

Melville winery actually has another bottling of syrah right now called save the restaurants, where all the proceeds from it go to the independent restaurant coalition.

Chad melville is an incredible and amazing wine maker.

Go ahead and grab your glass and let's taste this wine.

I love that it smells like christmas.

If i'm sitting outside by a bonfire, i want something that's going to warm me up and that smells like the christmas season.

It's very pine.

You get lots of black fruit, but you do get some rosemary on there too.

All the things i think of when santa's coming to town.

What do you think?

Adam birmingham: absolutely.

I actually get a lot of baking spices on there too, so it smells a lot like christmas cookies, which also very comforting in this this time of year.

Bobbie burgess: give it a taste.

I absolutely love it.

It's not super heavy.

A lot of syrahs can be really big.

This one is a little bit lighter, so you're going to be able to enjoy a few more glasses than you normally would.

Another really fun fact about being in mississippi, if you ever hear people say they like their red wine better in the winter time, it's because outside of winter season in mississippi, our room temperature could be 90 degrees, and a lot of restaurants and a lot of people are used to drinking their wine at that room temperature in mississippi.

But, in france, that was 55 to 60 degrees, which is what you should be serving it at.

When you're sitting outside around a fire, your wine gets chilled in the winter time to what we should be drinking it during normal times.

What wine did you bring us?

Adam birmingham: well, i picked a personal favorite.

The lopez de heredia, this is their vina bosconia.

It's a tempranillo blend, but ldh is one of my favorite wineries in spain.

They've been doing this now four generations.

They've got 143 years to get the kinks out of this.

They do it very, very well.

They do multiple levels of their tempranillo blends.

They all spend varying times in the barrel.

This one and spends five years in the barrel before they ever put it in a bottle.

You really get a lot of that character coming through in the wine.

It is very warm.

It is very well put together wine.

The balance in this is outstanding, but right off the nose, i think you get that kind of woody, comforty feeling.

Bobbie burgess: yeah, and so this is actually their current vintage, which is 2007.

If you're wanting to try some wines with a little bit of age, spain is a great place to do that, especially in rioja, since they do age their wines longer than most people.

I also love that this smells like bourbon because of the american oak, which is typically seen in bourbon when you're aging it.

This is amazing and this is fantastic.

Adam birmingham: absolutely.

No, i love the whole story behind the winery.

They do their own barrels, which is incredibly rare in spain.

It's getting increasingly rare in all of europe.

Bobbie burgess: the winemakers are still in the family, so now the winemakers are maria and mercedes.

They literally pass the baton and will continue to do so.

I think that's what makes both of these wineries great, they're family owned.

Go support these wineries.

You can find both of these here at restaurant tyler in starkville, mississippi.

Come see us, enjoy a glass, maybe a bottle.

Thank you so much from coming all the way from where it snows to mississippi, where this probably doesn't seem cold to you, but it is to us.

Adam birmingham: it does not.

It does not, but thank you for letting me thaw out for a weekend, and i'm really glad to be here.

Bobbie burgess: yes, thank you so much.

Cheers.

Adam birmingham: cheers.

Stinger men's college basketball officially returns to the pavilion at ole miss...highlights from tonight's game next in sports the season opener finally arriving in oxford for ole miss men's basketball the rebels hosting jackson state to open the season and while the season delay may have presented some more rust to knock off...inside the pavilion it sure didn't look like it let's get to oxford...devontae shuler and the ole miss rebels... finally playing their first game of the season... following the opening tip... oxford native jarkel joiner's mid range jumper doesnt fall but kj buffin picks up some lose change and connects.

For the rebels first bucket of they year... a little later luis rodriguez and romelo white working the two man game... here's some pick and role action that leads to a white bucket... plus the foul... game is tied at six... ole miss started to pull away... austin crowley out in transition he finds his trailer... devontae shuler... who buries the deep three... shuler had 13 in the first half and ole miss went on a 20-0 run jackson state had 17 first half turnovers... defense turned into offense here rebels get the steal and jarkel joiner with the flush on the other end... that put his team up by 20..

Ole miss led 41-12 at the half... devontae shuler outscored the tigers by himself in the first the rebels win big in their opener, 80- 45... head coach kermit davis saying with the uncertainty of this season his team needs to take advantage of every game davis: "minutes aren't guaranteed in covid.

We've missed about four five games.

We better take advantage of every single rep that you can possibly get.

That's been the battle cry for a long time.

The last group got beat 11-1 in the last four minutes and i would've taken them out but i thought that was a disservice to jackson state and i wasn't going to do that.

They just didn't play the right way.

You could tell a lot.

We're not trying to run up the score but you want to always play the right way for the last three and a half minutes we didn't and jackson state took advantage of that."

When you hear the words, "west point".....you automatically think of football.

Wcbi sports chris bolton was able to learn more about one of the unsung heros who helps make this program so special.

Gall: "it's probably one of the best programs in the state and in the country."

The west point green wave are a powerhouse in mississippi high school football.

Winners of 4 of the last 5 class 5a state championships and tied with south panola for the crown of the most titles in the state.

One person who's been along for the ride with head coach chris chambless is team manager tyler gall.

Son of assistant coach roger burton, tyler and the green wave go back.

He's been helping with the team since 7th grade.

Chambless: "they just know what we want done everyday.

We don't have to tell them twice to do anything.

A lot of times we don't have to tell them one time to do it."

Tyler recently graduated from the access program offered by mississippi state university for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He's taken many of the skills he's learned from access to help the green wave stay on top on the gridiron.

Gall: "it's helped me out so much throughout life.

I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for access at state."

Beca spencer: "we're really grateful for our partnership with the msu football team in providing him with such a high quality internship.

That's paid off.

Now, he's still connected with west point."

Chambless: "he's just become part of the family.

It's been pretty special to see.

The players love him.

Him and cortez, they love those guys.

They know things are going to get done.

When the players need something, they make sure they get it."

The green wave won 4 consecutive titles from 2016- 2019.

If you ask tyler, the key to it all has been hard work.

Gall: "it's once in a lifetime.

Coaches work hard.

I work hard.

One of my managers cortez, we all work hard.

We all work as a team and as a whole unit."

Chambless: "he's taught us that you meet challenges, you face them head on and you persevere."

Tyler has a love not only for west point but also in helping teams. a love he says he'll carry with him for the rest of his life.

Gall: "this is what i'm going to die doing.

I love it so much i can't live without it.

I love west point football.

Wherever god puts me whether it's in west point my whole life or he puts me at state or anywhere else, i'm going to do the best to my abilities i can.

I plan on being at west point for the rest of my life."

Reporting......chris bolton wcbi sports.

Sports.

