|
|
|
EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:21s - Published
EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
As Joe Biden prepares to take up residence in the White House, the EU is wasting no time in setting out its ambitions for the post-Trump era.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Biden unveils senior members of economic team
President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled senior members of his economic team. His nominee for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, would be the first woman in that..
CBS News
|
Related news from verified sources
|
If Congress does not pass the bill before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20,...
Jerusalem Post - Published
|
If Joe Biden does become the next one in office, despite the recent poll cheating events, Trump has...
HNGN - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Cohen Predicts Trump’s Exit Plan
“He’s a loser, and it’s killing him.” Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen thinks the president may slink away from Washington after Joe Biden’s win.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:19Published
|