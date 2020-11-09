EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:21s - Published 5 minutes ago EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration As Joe Biden prepares to take up residence in the White House, the EU is wasting no time in setting out its ambitions for the post-Trump era. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend