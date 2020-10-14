Sweden: Woman arrested on suspicion of holding son captive for 28 years in Stockholm flat

Sweden's capital has enlisted the help of 1,000 'corona cabbies' to transport COVID-19 tests from homes to laboratories around the city. Taxi drivers have been hit hard financially by the pandemic, and are pleased to be supporting the testing efforts. Adam Reed reports.
This machine recycles old clothes into brand new ones. Unveiled by clothing brand H&M, 'Looop' opened in H&M’s Drottninggatan store in Stockholm on 12 October. Looop works by cleaning the garments and shredding them into fibres, then spinning that into new yarn which is then knitted into new fashion items. The scheme is part of H&M’s plan to build a more sustainable business model based on more garments being reused and recycled into new clothes. The system uses no water and no chemicals, which means it has a lower environmental impact. By 2030, the brand’s aim is for all its materials to be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way.
Sol Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Sol, a tango singer, has been living in Buenos Aires for many years. But behind her impulsive nature and bright smile lies the loss of her son, with whom she had broken..