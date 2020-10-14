Sweden: Woman arrested on suspicion of holding son captive for 28 years in Stockholm flat

H&M Installs In-Store Recycling Machine That Turns Old Clothes Into New Clothes



This machine recycles old clothes into brand new ones. Unveiled by clothing brand H&M, 'Looop' opened in H&M’s Drottninggatan store in Stockholm on 12 October. Looop works by cleaning the garments and shredding them into fibres, then spinning that into new yarn which is then knitted into new fashion items. The scheme is part of H&M’s plan to build a more sustainable business model based on more garments being reused and recycled into new clothes. The system uses no water and no chemicals, which means it has a lower environmental impact. By 2030, the brand’s aim is for all its materials to be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way.

