Huntsville City Schools cancels classes remainder of week due to ransomware threat

Breaking news now at 4:00a cyber attack forced huntsville city schools to cancel classes for the rest of the week.

School leaders took the action as they work with investigators on a ransom- ware attack impacting school computers.

Tonight -- we are bringing you team coverage as other school districts take precautions to protect their students information.

As of right now - it is unclear when students will be able to return back to school - but the chief communications officer for the district did tell me - the district is hoping to bring back students some time next week.

Now even though students won't be headed back to the classroom this week - faculty and staff will.

Take a look at your screen here is a timeline for hte rest of the week.

Some staff at schools including principals and assistant principals returning to buildings tomorrow - december 2nd.

Classroom teachers will be returning to buidings on thursday december 3rd.

Williams said - this will help teachers get materials ready for students - as they are still trying to minimize use of technology.

We hope to get students back into teaching and learning as quickly as possible, however, we want to give our staff members some time to be able to have them return to buildings, return in order to prepare some materials.

Now that will likely involve preparing some packets as we want to continue to avoid using technology for the time being as we work to rectify and remediate those issues."

Williams was not able to give out much more information about the specifics of the investigation over fear of it being compromised.

For those who need it - curb- side meals will be served tomorrow through friday.

The district is still finalizing locations