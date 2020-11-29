Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team.

Biden announced his picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec.

Some of the key members include:.

Janet Yellen, Yellen would become the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary.

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy Treasury secretary.

Cecilia Rouse, Rouse would be the first woman of color to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

Neera Tanden, Tanden would not only be the first woman of color to become director of the Office of Management and Budget, but also the first South Asian American.

Biden also intends to appoint Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, who do not need Senate confirmation, as members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The team I am announcing today will play a critical role in shaping our plan for action starting on day one and move fast to revive this economy, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement


