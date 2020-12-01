Global  
 

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years, said a senior doctor on Tuesday, the World AIDS Day.

This can take a very costly collateral toll on India's fight against the COVID-19 and other infectious diseases as patients suffering from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) already have compromised immunity, according to experts.

India has the third-highest number of estimated people living with HIV in the world.

The estimated number of people living with HIV AIDS in India was 2.08 million (20.9 lakh) in 2011, out of which an enormous 86 per cent was in 15-49 years age group.


