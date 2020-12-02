5:30pm NFL Kentucky Health Fraud 12012020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

A former NFL player pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington in a health fraud scheme that was uncovered by the justice department a year ago, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The report says carlos rogers is one of a dozen former players who have admitted to conspiring to defraud a program that reimburses former players for out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The justice department says 15 former players were charged.

The report says the reason this is a kentucky case is because the fraudulent claims were processed through an insurance data center in lexington.

