5:30pm NFL Kentucky Health Fraud 12012020
A former NFL player pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington in a health fraud scheme that was uncovered by the justice department a year ago, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
The report says carlos rogers is one of a dozen former players who have admitted to conspiring to defraud a program that reimburses former players for out-of-pocket medical expenses.
The justice department says 15 former players were charged.
The report says the reason this is a kentucky case is because the fraudulent claims were processed through an insurance data center in lexington.
