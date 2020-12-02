West Vigo Owen Valley Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 weeks ago Vikings drop opener Vikings drop opener 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Welcome welcome back.... the west vigo boys basketball team opened their season a week later than expected but the vikings were finally able to tip things off tuesday... the vikings opened at home against owen valley... west vigo works it inside to case lautenschlager...the senior doing work downlow....west vigo trailed by 10 at the half.... heard a lot about west vigo freshman zeke tanoos....young man has some skill...nice touch on the baseline jumper... the freshman led west vigo with 13.... west vigo had a hard time catching up because of owen valley star stephen atkinson....big man can play, two of his 26... tough opener for west vigo, they fall at home 68-59 to owen valley....





You Might Like

