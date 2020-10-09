COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020

The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019.

This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed.

A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine donations to the American Red Cross.

The donations were collected between Dec.

13, 2019, and Jan.

17, 2020.

The study found evidence of COVID-19 antibodies in 106 specimens, according to HuffPost.

The blood came from California, Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.