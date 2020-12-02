Alcoa to sell part of Warrick County plant

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 minutes ago

Alcoa has made a deal to sell the aluminum rolling operations at the Newburgh plant to Kaiser Aluminum.

Alcoa will no longer operate the rolling mill --- off highway 66 in newburgh.

The company has been running that site since the 1960's--until now.

Kaiser aluminum bought the warrick county plant for about $670 million.

More than eleven hundred employees at the site's casthouse -- hot mill -- cold mills and coating and slitting lines become employees of kaiser aluminum.

Alcoa will keep the site aluminum smelter and electric generating units -- which employ around 660 people.

"we are resilient to change and there's going to be a lot of change with this transition but i am sure that the change that we have managed through over the past years and teh change that we have ahead of us is going to be incredibly successful due to that camaraderie that we have as a location."

Plant operators say there will not be any significant changes to operations at the facility.

The sale is expected to close by march of next year -- pending