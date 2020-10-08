Regulator announces vaccine approval

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

