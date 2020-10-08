Regulator announces vaccine approval

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and ready to go”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data. COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.
In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours. All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire. As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators.