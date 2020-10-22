Global  
 

China’s Chang’e-5 Begins Collecting Moon Samples After Historic Landing

China's Chang'e-5 Begins Collecting Moon Samples After Historic Landing

China’s Chang’e-5 Begins Collecting Moon Samples After Historic Landing

If Chang’e-5 makes it back to Earth, they’ll be the first samples brought back in 44 years.


China's Chang'e 5 enters lunar orbit for historic attempt to return moon samples


China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond Beijing (AFP) Dec 2, 2020 China's landing this week of a probe on the Moon - the first attempt by...
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to...
China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface [Video]

China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface

If the Chang’e-5 mission is successful, China will become third country after US and Russia to collect lunar material.

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration [Video]

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration

BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..

