China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s
If the Chang’e-5 mission is successful, China will become third country after US and Russia to collect lunar material.


Chang'e 5 Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft touches down on the moon

 A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, China's government has announced.The China..
New Zealand Herald

China’s Chang’e 5 mission lands on the Moon

 Photo by Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via Getty Images

China’s Chang’e 5 mission, tasked with bringing a sample of lunar dirt back to Earth, successfully..
The Verge

China lands spacecraft on moon for historic sample collection

 If successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will make China only the third nation to bring moon rocks back to Earth.
CBS News

China's sample-return Moon mission touches down

 The robotic Chang'e-5 mission makes a soft landing on the lunar nearside.
BBC News

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to...
Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history [Video]

Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history

A lunar expert says any rocks returned from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar probe could answer the unexplored 'enigma' of the moon's history.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:01Published
China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month [Video]

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:57Published
China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration [Video]

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration

BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published