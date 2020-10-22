China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
2 minutes ago
China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface
If the
Chang’e-5 mission is successful, China will become third country after US and Russia to collect lunar material.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to...
IndiaTimes - Published
17 hours ago Also reported by •
NYTimes.com
Photo by Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via Getty Images
China’s Chang’e 5 mission, tasked with bringing a...
The Verge - Published
20 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle • engadget
Related videos from verified sources
China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24.
The unmanned mission.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago
China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48 Published on October 22, 2020