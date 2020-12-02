Sabarimala to receive 2000 devotees on weekdays and 3000 on weekend|Oneindia News

He famous Lord Ayyappa Sabarimala temple opened for the annual pilgrimage season, is all set to receive more pilgrims now with the Kerala government deciding to allow more devotees for darshan by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest to reach 12,000 runs in One-day International cricket.

Kohli breached the mark in the third ODI against Australia in Canberra.

The Odisha government on Wednesday further reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to ₹ 400 from ₹ 1,200.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that he will take the first shot of the vaccine in the state, once it is cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Professional wrestler Dilip Singh Rana known as The Great Khali has become the latest star from the entertainment world to have supported the farmer protest.

