Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr .

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press.

To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election, Attorney General William Barr, via 'The New York Times'.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also referred to the "new administration" on Tuesday.

The statements are in contrast to President Donald Trump's baseless claims that voter fraud tipped the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has extensively relied on both Barr and McConnell for political back-up during his administration.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, responded to Barr's comments in an email, stating.

"[Barr's] opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.".

Reports circulated on Monday that Giuliani and Trump have discussed a "pre-emptive pardon" for Giuliani, before the president leaves office