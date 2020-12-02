New 'Fortnite' Trailer Showcases 'The Mandalorian'

The trailer means that 'Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point' is currently live and playable.

The newest stars of the game include Mando and Baby Yoda from Disney's 'The Mandalorian.'.

Other new characters include an updated version of Agent Jonesy.

More additions include significant changes to the map of 'Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5.'.

A gladiator arena has been added.

And the viking longship appears to have made a return.

'Fortnite' continues its crossover with Marvel's storyline, meaning that more Marvel characters will likely appear in the future