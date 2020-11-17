Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED

For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing.

KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to be focused on avoiding injury again but instead playing as hard as he can and he will deal with the results later.

Haer what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kevin Durant's first season with the Brooklyn Nets.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd on James Harden seeking a trade to Nets: Harden is not a true No.1 | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on James Harden seeking a trade to Nets: Harden is not a true No.1 | THE HERD

James Harden reportedly turned down a historic contract extension with the Houston Rockets, and is seeking a trade to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets. Colin Cowherd shares his..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:21Published
Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED

It's been reported that Houston Rockets' star James Harden turned down a historic two-year contract extension with his team, a contract that would have made him the first player in NBA history to earn..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:47Published
Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED

James Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published