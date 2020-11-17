Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED

For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing.

KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to be focused on avoiding injury again but instead playing as hard as he can and he will deal with the results later.

Haer what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kevin Durant's first season with the Brooklyn Nets.