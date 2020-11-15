Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:34s - Published
What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

"Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper.

But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

(UPSOUND “GREY’S ANATOMY”): “Look, hospitals are losing too many of their own so no one goes through these doors without full PPE, which is in short supply….” Medical shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” are tackling the public health crisis head on, with fictional surgeon Meredith Grey having contracted COVID-19 herself … (UPSOUND “GREY’S ANATOMY”): “It’s the fourth patient I’ve lost today, and they’re all dying alone….” while trying to save others.

But while many TV series have embraced the pandemic – even NBC comedy “Superstore”, starring America Ferrera, showed its characters hoarding toilet paper – when it comes to holiday movies escapism still rules, says Robert Thompson, professor of pop culture at Syracuse University.

"If you turn on an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy', which is about a big hospital, or if you turn on an episode of one of these Chicago-based police fire rescue shows, and there's no evidence that there was a pandemic, that would seem ridiculous.

If you turn on a Christmas movie and it's not realistic, that's not ridiculous.

You don't want them to be realistic.” The Hallmark Channel and sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, for instance, are putting out some 39 holiday movies this year - all of them made since the pandemic and yet none of them mentioning the virus.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meredith Grey Meredith Grey Fictional character from Grey's Anatomy


Personal protective equipment Personal protective equipment Equipment designed to help protect an individual from hazards

Covid 19 coronavirus: Photo of Texas ICU doctor hugging elderly patient on Thanksgiving warming hearts online

 A photo showing a US doctor in full PPE gear hugging an elderly patient in a coronavirus intensive care unit in Texas on Thanksgiving Day has been widely shared..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Hallmark Movies & Mysteries American cable television network


Superstore (TV series) Superstore (TV series) American comedy television series


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Fury over plan to give jailed killers, rapists, child molesters Covid vaccine first over elderly

 People in the US state of Colorado are furious after it was revealed the state plans to vaccinate jailed criminals against Covid-19 before the elderly and..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout

 British regulators have become the first to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for emergency use. Because..
New Zealand Herald
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Robert Thompson (media scholar)


Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Moderna seeks U.S., EU vaccine authorization [Video]

Moderna seeks U.S., EU vaccine authorization

[NFA] Moderna will apply for U.S. and European emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published
SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid [Video]

SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump’s unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

 NBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
USATODAY.com

Al Michaels off this week, Mike Tirico will call NBC's primetime games with Cris Collinsworth

 Al Michaels will have week off and will be replaced by Mike Tirico, who will call Ravens-Steelers on Thursday night and Packers-Bears on Sunday night.
USATODAY.com
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center [Video]

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center

[NFA] New York City received a much-needed boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57Published