Time to consider locking-in gains -retirement expert

The S &P 500 is up 13 percent year-to-date, recovering from a steep nose-dive earlier this year, which could present many investors near retirement age with the best chance to lock-in their gains for the year, Rhian Horgan of retirement planning app Silvur told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions S&P 500 Index Stock market index Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday



US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time highs. The US unemployment rate edged downward from 6.9% to 6.7% meeting economists' forecasts. The S&P 500 closed at 3,699.12, up 0.9% on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 30,218.26, up 0.8% (249 points). While the Nasdaq composite saw closing numbers of 12,464.23, up 0.7%. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Stocks’ late stumble leaves S&P 500 just short of a record high U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday after a late stumble pulled the Standard & Poor’s 500 index just short of its third consecutive all-time high...

WorldNews 2 days ago Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal



Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record close in the final hour of trading. New weekly claims for unemployment insurance totaled an unadjusted 712,000 for the week that ended Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 775,000. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970 S&P 500 creeps to record high on stimulus hopes



The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a bleak private jobs report. Conway G. Gittens reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970