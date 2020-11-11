CDC Issues New Guidance For Covid-19 Quarantine

Global  
 

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday modified guidance on Covid-19 quarantining.

The new guidelines recommend that close contacts of people infected with Covid-19 should quarantine for 7 to 10 days after exposure.

According to UPI, this is a decrease from the original recommendation of 14 days.

People can end their quarantine after 7 days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

The 10-day quarantine applies to those who choose to not get tested.

The non-testing options were created to account for testing delays and shortages in some parts of the country.


