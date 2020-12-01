Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."
**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.
