Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Man Utd beaten by PSG as last-16 hopes go to final group game

 Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar help Paris St-Germain win at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard [Video]

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Manchester United 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Fred sees red as Neymar strikes twice

Neymar and Marquinhos put Manchester United’s progression into the last 16 of the Champions League...
SoccerNews.com - Published


PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle [Video]

PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle

PSG finalise training prep ahead of crucial UCL match at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:49Published
United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe [Video]

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:57Published
PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel [Video]

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published