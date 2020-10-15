Uddhav Thackeray lost his sleep after Yogi's Mumbai visit: UP cabinet minister

After Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Mumbai visit and raised questions on the latter's development model, state cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly lost his sleep after UP CM's visit, and condemned the "offensive language" in the party newspaper.
"Uddhav Thackeray has lost his sleep after UP CM's visit to Mumbai.
They have used offensive language using Saamna editorial, which we condemn.
This may be their party culture.
We were welcomed open-heartedly by Bollywood people," Nath told ANI.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several producers, directors, and other experts related to film industry in this regard." On being asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away, UP CM added, "We are not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements." On being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Film City comment, CM Yogi said, "We have not come here to take anything away. We are building a new Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We are giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure."
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, informed state minister for MSME, Sidharth Nath Singh on November 24 to ANI. He added, "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."
As farmers' protest entered day 10 on December 05, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support their protest against the new farm laws. "This govt is anti-farmer. We demand that the news laws be withdrawn," he said.
Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and 2,247 people have been recovered in the same duration, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that the recovery rate of the state stands at 94.46 per cent against COVID-19.
Speaking to ANI about 'Saamana' article on Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "The nature of our Constitution and posts of the Prime Minister, President and Governor are secular. Hindutva is in our heart and in practice but the country functions on the basis of the Constitution which is secular in nature." "If the (Maharashtra) Governor raises questions on the secularism of the Chief Minister, the President and the PM should ask the Governor if he is secular or not. No one wants to keep temples shut but we have to save people's lives," Raut added.
Accepting their defeat in recently-concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP miscalculated combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). "The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). We have to work hard with an understanding of their power. Even, I said this earlier that probably these (three) parties will get temporary benefit but we will get the long-term benefit as we have bigger space and we need to occupy it. We couldn't do it this time, but of course, will achieve it in future," said Fadnavis. BJP faced setback in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls and got only one seat while Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition won four seats and an independent member got the remaining one seat.
Mumbai got its first-ever Sea Harrier Monument at Bandra Bandstand, which has been dedicated to the city by the Indian Navy. The jet served in Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 2017. On December 03, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray unveiled the monument. He shared the pictures on his Twitter handle. Sea Harrier Monument facing Arabian Sea, remind valour of the Indian Navy.