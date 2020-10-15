Uddhav Thackeray lost his sleep after Yogi's Mumbai visit: UP cabinet minister

After Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Mumbai visit and raised questions on the latter's development model, state cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly lost his sleep after UP CM's visit, and condemned the "offensive language" in the party newspaper.

"Uddhav Thackeray has lost his sleep after UP CM's visit to Mumbai.

They have used offensive language using Saamna editorial, which we condemn.

This may be their party culture.

We were welcomed open-heartedly by Bollywood people," Nath told ANI.