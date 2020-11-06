Seal pup census carried out by flying drone over Farne Islands

Beavers at Holnicote Estate, Somerset, have built what is believed to be thefirst beaver dam on Exmoor for more than 400 years. The mammals werereintroduced to the estate after a 125-year absence as part of a NationalTrust scheme to improve wetlands.
Occurred on November 29, 2020 / Seattle, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "We just made it back for an afternoon of paddling around Seattle, when this harbor seal decided to catch a ride on one of..
An orphaned seal pup named Sir Tom Moore has been released back into the seaafter being rescued from a near-death situation earlier this year. The youngmarine mammal was rescued from Holkham beach in..
