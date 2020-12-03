Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out

Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals.

But what we had still not expected was to see two contestants getting out of the house on the same day!

That's exactly what happened in the last episode when Aly left after losing the task and Kavita also walked out of the house after a fight with Rubina.

