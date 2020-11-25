Global  
 

Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first: AIIMS Director

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers.

"There is lot of work going on at war-footing both at centre and state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes.

In beginning, vaccine won't be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone.

We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who've high chances of dying due to COVID.

Elderly, people with co-morbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first." He further said, "Once booster dose is given, vaccine will give good amount of anti-body production and will start giving protection to the individual.

This will last for many months giving protection for a significant time when numbers will be less.

We need to see type of immunity vaccine gives."


Big turnaround possible if people follow COVID rules for 3 more months: AIIMS Director

Big turnaround possible if people follow COVID rules for 3 more months: AIIMS Director

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that big change related to pandemic can be observed if COVID-19 appropriate behaviour managed for next 3 months. He said, "Now, we have seen a decline in current wave and I hope this will continue if we are able to have a good COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. We are close to having a big change related to pandemic if we manage this behaviour for next 3 months."

AIIMS Director hopeful of emergency use of COVID vaccine with start of 2021

AIIMS Director hopeful of emergency use of COVID vaccine with start of 2021

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that he is hopeful that by end of this month or start of 2021, vaccination against COVID-19 could start. He said, "In India, we now have vaccines which are in their final trial stage. We are very hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving vaccine to public." He further said, "There is good data available that the vaccines are very safe. The safety and efficacy of vaccine not compromised at all. Also, 70,000-80,000 volunteers have given vaccine, no significant serious adverse effects seen. Data shows that in the short term vaccine is safe."

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP government informs high court

 The Delhi High Court had on Nov 26 asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain COVID spread.
