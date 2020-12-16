Huntsville Hospital Administering Vaccine

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses the distribution of Vaccines in Huntsville Hospital.

Today - about 200 front line workers got the pfizer vaccine at huntsville hospital.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke with the first vaccine recipients... they hope this is a turning point in the pandemic.

The first huntsville hospital employee to be administered the vaccine said it was very exciting.

He hopes that after today some of the fears people have about the vaccine will be alleviated.

Dr. sherrie squyers/ medical director hh emergency department "definitely encourage people to get this, it's important.

This is a big step in fighting this thing."

Dr. sherrie squyers is the medical director for huntsville hospitals' emergency department.

She has seen the impact of the pandemic first hand.

Dr. squyers "we see in the emergency department, we see people coming to us that are sick from this thing.

They're having trouble breathing, they can only say a few words at a time, some of them have to be intubated right away because they're in so much respiratory distress."

Hospital employees hope that as more people get vaccinated -- the mortality rate will go down.

Dr. jeffrey walker/ huntsville hospital trauma surgeon "well hopefully we can roll it through the hospital staff and get elderly populations vaccinated as soon as possible and that will hopefully cut down on mortality."

The hospital's goal is to vaccinate front line employees over the next two weeks.

Dr. squyers "and then hopefully, you know, a lot more of the people out practicing in the community, nursing homes, and those people that are first.

And then there's a tiered system that's been determined not by us but by the state and the people who give us the vaccines."

Huntsville hospital says they are getting some indication they will get more vaccines at the end of this year or the beggining of 2021.

In huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news hospital employees that received the vaccine today will get the second dose in three weeks.

The state of alabama is holding those doses for huntsville