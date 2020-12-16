First Doses Planned For Tomorrow

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Many frontline workers are among the first slated to get the coronavirus vaccine as it begins distribution in North Alabama.

To get vaccinated.

Bridget?

Dan, najahe -- around fifty percent of huntsville hospital employees who are eligible to get the vaccine plan to get it on the first round.

Another 30 percent say they will get the vaccine on the second round.

But around 20 percent say they will wait longer to get the vaccine.

Or not get it all.

"and then we have some people who don't get vaccines at all or they're worried about it.

But i think as time goes on, as they see it's a good vaccine, they're seeing the side-effects of their co-workers and the economy opening back up, i think that number will turn a little bit " all those who get the shot will have to get the second shot 21 days later some of the side effects reported for the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine include heaches and arm pain.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.