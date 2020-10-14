Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first: AIIMS Director



Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers. "There is lot of work going on at war-footing both at centre and state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes. In beginning, vaccine won't be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone. We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who've high chances of dying due to COVID. Elderly, people with co-morbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first." He further said, "Once booster dose is given, vaccine will give good amount of anti-body production and will start giving protection to the individual. This will last for many months giving protection for a significant time when numbers will be less. We need to see type of immunity vaccine gives."

