Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers. "There is lot of work going on at war-footing both at centre and state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes. In beginning, vaccine won't be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone. We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who've high chances of dying due to COVID. Elderly, people with co-morbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first." He further said, "Once booster dose is given, vaccine will give good amount of anti-body production and will start giving protection to the individual. This will last for many months giving protection for a significant time when numbers will be less. We need to see type of immunity vaccine gives."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that recent holiday travel and gatherings will likely lead to "a surge upon a surge" of coronavirus cases in the United States.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."
The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years,..