Parkash Badal, Sukhdev Dhindsa return Padma awards in protest against farm laws

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published
SAD leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday.

The five-time former CM returned his Padma award in protest against the new farm laws.

SAD, one of the oldest constituents of NDA, had snapped ties with BJP in September 2020.

SAD pulled out of the alliance to protest against the agriculture laws enacted by Centre.

In a letter emailed to President, Badal listed his reasons for feeling 'hurt and betrayed'.

He regretted that the union govt remains indifferent to sufferings of the farmers.

Badal felt apologetic that the pleas of farmer friendly parties like SAD were mocked.

Incidentally, SAD (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returned his Padma Bhushan.

The Rajya Sabha MP was presented the Padma Bhushan award by President Kovind in March 2019.

Dhindsa parted ways with SAD after political differences with chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.


Parkash Singh Badal sent strong message to government by returning Padma Vibhushan award: Sukhbir Singh Badal

 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his father and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has sent a strong message to the union..
IndiaTimes
Former Punjab CM Parkash Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan over farm protest [Video]

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal on December 03 symbolically returned his Padma Vibhushan to protest against the new agricultural laws. Badal said he is returning his award to protest the "betrayal of farmers" by the government. Thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, have settled in and around the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three new agricultural reforms which have been dubbed as "black laws" by the protesting farmers. The government has repeatedly conveyed that the three farm laws will help farmers in getting better price for their produce and usher economic growth in the agriculture sector.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest 'betrayal of farmers'

 Badal wrote that betrayal of the farmers by the government is like "bolts from the blue on the already beleaguered peasantry of the country".
DNA

MP CM suggests memorial for Bhopal gas tragedy victims on 36th anniversary [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 03 attended 36th Bhopal Gas tragedy anniversary and paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence, and suggested that "we should soon build a memorial" for the grieving families so that the "world can learn a lesson" from the disaster. The Bhopal Gas disaster took place on the night of 2-3 December, 1984, and had claimed the lives of thousands of people. Remembering the horrific event, Chouhan said a memorial for the victims should teach the world that no city becomes like Bhopal, and that no project should be made without precautions that could fatally harm the population. The Madhya Pradesh CM also recalled the historical events in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which were scarred after the nuclear bombs explosion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Ahead of Yogi visit, Thackeray says Maharashtra won't allow anyone to 'forcibly' take biz away

 Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's visit to Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state...
IndiaTimes

Requested Amit Shah to resolve farmers' issues: Punjab CM after meeting [Video]

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he requested the former in the meeting to resolve farmers' issue as soon as possible as it affects the economy of his state and security of the nation. "The discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation," said Capt Amarinder Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute [Video]

India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'. Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019. The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published
MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies at 97 [Video]

Owner of 'MAHASHIAN DI HATTI' (MDH) Spices Mahashay Dharampal passed away at 97. He suffered cardiac arrest on the morning of December 03. Mahashay Dharampal was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2019. He had himself become a face of MDH products, and was frequently seen in company's TV commercials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Farm laws: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan

In a major development against farm laws, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and...
IndiaTimes - Published


Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News [Video]

As the raging farmer protest enters 8th day,Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal became the first to return his award in protest against the treatment of the protesting farmers by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan, protests farm laws | Oneindia News [Video]

Agitating farmers on Wednesday said today's talks will be the "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial farm legislations; Punjab chief minister Captain..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published