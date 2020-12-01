Parkash Badal, Sukhdev Dhindsa return Padma awards in protest against farm laws

SAD leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday.

The five-time former CM returned his Padma award in protest against the new farm laws.

SAD, one of the oldest constituents of NDA, had snapped ties with BJP in September 2020.

SAD pulled out of the alliance to protest against the agriculture laws enacted by Centre.

In a letter emailed to President, Badal listed his reasons for feeling 'hurt and betrayed'.

He regretted that the union govt remains indifferent to sufferings of the farmers.

Badal felt apologetic that the pleas of farmer friendly parties like SAD were mocked.

Incidentally, SAD (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returned his Padma Bhushan.

The Rajya Sabha MP was presented the Padma Bhushan award by President Kovind in March 2019.

Dhindsa parted ways with SAD after political differences with chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.