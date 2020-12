Jacob Rees Mogg accused of spreading ‘fake news’ over Tweet claiming vaccine approval was down to Brexit Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:35s - Published 5 minutes ago Jacob Rees Mogg accused of spreading ‘fake news’ over Tweet claiming vaccine approval was down to Brexit Jacob Rees Mogg accused of spreading ‘fake news’ over Tweet claiming vaccine approval was down to Brexit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MP Jacob Rees-Mogg describes anti-vaxxers as 'nutters'



MP Jacob Rees-Mogg praises chair of the UK vaccine taskforce, Kate Bingham for all her hard work, without taking tax payrs money before explaining that anti-vaxxers discredit all the work she has.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago